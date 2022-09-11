By Mike Sebalu

Eight families in Masobo sub-county, Bulambuli district are suspected to have been covered by landslides following a heavy downpour in the Mt Elgon areas, causing heavy flooding and mudslides.

So far one person has been confirmed dead and about 29 others are still missing. The Bulambuli Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Stanley Bayole says efforts are being made to access the area which is located 40kms away from Bulambuli town centre.

The deceased has been identified as Maku Milton, 63, a resident of Nandera village, Bugimera parish, Bumasobo sub-county. It is said that he had gone to collect grass for his animals in Sasa village.

The RDC warns all individuals in this hard-to-reach area to vacate with immediate effect as they seek shelter for relatives and friends in dangerous areas to prevent any further damage as government looks for a solution