Marine Police in Kabale District are searching for the bodies of two adult females who reportedly drowned in Lake Bunyonyi. The women were in a canoe that capsized on a stormy Saturday evening.

Rough winds made the lake treacherous, leading to the tragic deaths of three people: two women and an infant. Despite recovery efforts, only the infant’s remains were found and laid to rest on Sunday.

The victims, identified as Naturinda Racheal, Kesande Lehonelia, and five-month-old Grant, are believed to have succumbed to the harsh conditions brought on by heavy rain, strong winds, and hailstorms that lasted for nearly five hours.

Elidad Kalanzi, LC1 chairman for Murandi village, says he received a distressing phone call around 4:30 PM on Saturday, alerting him to the drowning. He confirmed that a canoe carrying five people had capsized, resulting in the loss of three lives while two others managed to survive.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi Region Police spokesperson, confirmed the incident and assured the public of ongoing efforts by Marine police and locals to locate the missing bodies. He expressed optimism that their diligent search will yield positive results.

Lake Bunyonyi, estimated to be 900 meters (3,000 feet) deep, is Africa’s second-deepest lake and boasts 29 picturesque islands.