By Benjamin Jumbe

One person is feared dead in a landslide in Mbale.

According to the Red Cross spokesperson Irene Nakasiita the landslide in Busaano subcounty Bufoto Parish affected 3 villages of Shitega, Buwangwa upper and Butsaale.

She says one person has been confirmed dead and other items including houses and animals destroyed.

She warns people in landslide prone areas to relocate with more disasters expected as the rains intensify.