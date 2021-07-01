By Serestino Tusingwire

The joint security team has arrested five more people suspected to be behind the attempted assassination of Gen Edward Katumba Wamala, killing of his daughter Brenda Nantongo and his driver Haruna Katuna on June 1, 2021.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj Gen Paul Lokech, identified the suspects in custody as; Muhammad Kagugube alias Bafumoya, Walusimbi Kamada alias Mudinka, Kisambira Siriman alias Mukwasi, and Mustafa Kawawa Ramadan alias Amin or Musa. Their colleague and leader Lutwama Hussein alias Master was killed as he resisted the arrest by the security officers.

“Our team pursued arrested Kagugube on June 26, and upon interrogation, he admitted to having participated in the violent attack, when he carried out surveillance on the movement of General Katumba Wamala from his home. He immediately alerted the assault team, as soon as he spotted him and the direction he was taking. After that, he went up to Bukoto near Oryx Petrol Station, where he waited for the two guns, but received only one and rode away with it,” he said.

