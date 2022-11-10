One in four HIV patients admitted at Kiruddu hospital is lost. This is according to a study conducted between March 2020 and March 2022 by the hospital.

Presenting the findings of the study at the ongoing national HIV and AIDS Symposium, Dr. Darius Owachi from Kiruddu hospital said during the period under review, the hospital admitted 4200 patients with HIV, comprising 20 percent of the total hospital admissions

He cites several factors leading to the death including defaulting on taking the anti-retroviral therapy among others.