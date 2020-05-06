By Shamim Nateebwa

One new COVID-19 case has been confirmed from 2,168 samples of truck drivers tested yesterday.

This brings the number of COVID-19 cases in Uganda to 98.

According to health minister Jane Ruth Acheng, the new case is a 27-year old Kenyan truck driver who arrived from Kenya via Busia.

All 464 community samples tested negative for the disease.

Regionally, Kenya has registered 535 cases, Tanzania 480, Rwanda 261 and Burundi 15 cases.

Globally, the number of Coronavirus cases are over 3.7 million with over 1.2 million recoveries.