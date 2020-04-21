

By Shamim Nateebwa

The ministry of health has confirmed one new case of Covid- 19 bringing the total number in Uganda to 56 case.

According to the ministry of health officials, this is out of the 1,117 samples tested at the Uganda Virus Research Institute.

The new case is a 46 year old Burundian refugee who arrived from Tanzania and was under quarantine in Rakai district at the time of test.

The total number of Covid-19 recovered patients now stands at 38 after 10 others were yesterday discharged from Entebbe Hospital after fully recovering.

Dr Joyce Moriku Kaducu, the state minister for primary health care says of the 10, 5 are Watoto children and three are their caretakers, a boda boda cyclists that was got from Kisubi hospital and one from Kampala.

The one from Kalangala goes home today because his people had to be prepared for him.