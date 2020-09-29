

By KFM Team

Atleast one person has died and three others seriously injured after another landslide hit Mbale district early today.

According to the Uganda Red Cross Society, the landslide has hit Bunarutere Village, Bubyangu Sub-County, in Mbale.

The injured are a mother, father and grandmother to the deceased.

According to environmental experts, the Mount Elgon area is prone to landslides with several deaths reported in the recent past.

Last month one person died and 20 families were displaced in Busano Sub-county in Mbale District after multiple landslides swept through several villages following a heavy downpour.