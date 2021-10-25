By MONITOR REPORTER One person is said to have died and unspecified number injured Monday afternoon in an explosion reported on a bus plying Kampala-Masaka road.

By press time Monday evening, security agencies had taken charge and cordoned off the scene at Lungala, Mpigi District on Kampala-Masaka road where the explosion went off in a bus registration number UAU 989 belonging to Swift bus company.

By the time of filing this story, police were yet to issue an official statement. However, police’s Chief Political Commissar, Mr Asan Kasingye urged bus operators to always check every passenger and good before embarking on a journey.

“Bus operators, please don’t relax. Check every passenger and their goods before embarking,” Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Asan Kasingye tweeted moments after the explosion was reported.

Photos an videos shared on social media showed a man’s head leaning against a shuttered window, with reports indicating that he was one of the victims of the explosion.

The bus explosion happened just hours after the Islamic State (IS) group on Monday claimed responsibility for a deadly weekend bombing at a pork joint in Komamboga, a northern suburb of the capital, Kampala that police called an ‘act of domestic terrorism.’

Investigators said a 20-year-old woman was killed and three others injured in a blast at a popular roadside eatery in northern Kampala on Saturday evening.