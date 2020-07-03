One person was shot dead in Katwe last evening as police fired live bullets to disperse a machete-wielding group that tried to illegally evict residents.

The incident happened at Kyampa Zone, Makindye II Parish, Kampala where the rowdy group also armed with hammers had started demolishing houses occupied by about nine residents.

Kampala metropolitan deputy police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire says they swung into action following alarm calls from the affected residents.

He says eviction standard procedures require that the process is done during the day and only when the victims have been served with documents by a court bailiff, which in this case was not done.