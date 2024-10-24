Mr. Luggya Bbosa Tabula, the man accused of orchestrating the murder of Ndiga Clan head Eng. Daniel Bbosa Lwomwa Kakeedo has been committed to the High Court for trial. Four other suspects, including Luggya John (alleged shooter), Harriet Nakiguli, Joseph Nakabale, and Ezra Mayanja, have also been sent to trial.

Chief State Attorney Lillian Omara informed Mwanga 2 Court’s Principal Grade One Magistrate, Adams Byarugaba, that Lady Justice Jane Frances Abodo, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had instructed her to send the five accused to trial following the completion of the police investigation.

However, the DPP dropped murder charges against Milly Naluwenda, Secretary to the Kisekwa Cultural Court of Buganda Kingdom. The decision may have been influenced by Luggya Tabula’s consistent claims of Naluwenda’s innocence.

The accused were further remanded to Luzira prison pending the High Court’s trial date.

Engineer Daniel Bbosa, owner of Transa-Bbosa Electricals, was brutally murdered on February 25, 2024, in Kikandwa, Lungujja, Rubaga Division, Kampala District. The police launched a thorough investigation that led to the arrest of several suspects, including Tabula, who was apprehended on August 26, 2024.

Upon his arrest, Tabula was charged with murder and remanded to Luzira prison, as the Magistrate’s Court lacks jurisdiction to handle such cases. During his court appearance in August, Tabula displayed defiance and indicated his readiness to face trial.