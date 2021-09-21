By Ruth Anderah

A senior accountant Francis Onebe has been formally charged before Makindye Magistrates court with the murder of his wife Immaculate Mary Blessing and remanded to Kitalya government prison.

Onebe has been jointly charged with a one Bonny Oriekot; a security guard attached to Pentagon security company, owed by Onebe and his deceased wife.

The accused duo has however not entered plea because the trial chief magistrate Sarah Ann Basemera does not have jurisdiction to try murder .

She has however advised 63 year old Onebe and 26 year old Oriekot to apply for bail before the High court which has powers to try capital offences.

Court has heard from prosecution’s Lydia Nakato that police is still investigating the circumstances under which the pair murdered Onebe in January this year and dumped her body in a septic tank where police recovered it only 3 weeks ago.

As Onebe and Oriekot await committal to the High court to stand trial , so far police findings indicate that the couple sired one daughter but Onebe had four other children in different relationships.

The investigations further show that much as the late Immaculate Onebe did not share a cordial relationship with her step children and some of her in-laws who allegedly accused her of discrimination, denying them access to the family wealth and only employing her relatives in the family business ; Pentagon Security company.

Following that, Some time in January this year, Onebe a resident of Mawanga zone in Munyonyo Makindye division reported a case of missing person at Kabalagala police station where he explained to the authorities that a security guard at home had informed him that his wife had gone to buy food from a near- by stall but did not return.

Investigations also show that Onebe all this time played a good husband devoted to look for his missing wife to the extent of publishing her picture in the newspapers and placing TV adverts.

Police further states that January being a political season, there were assumptions that Immaculate Onebe had been picked by the infamous “security drone car” and was in their custody .

It’s was not until police mounted a search combing the entire area and the deceased’s Marital home that a decomposing body of immaculate Onebe was discovered in a Septic tank .

Now Onebe and Oriekot will return to court on September 30th 2021 to check on the stage of police inquiries .