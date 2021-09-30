By Ruth Anderah

The proprietor of Pentagon Security Company Francis Onebe has this morning not been produced before Court for mention of his case as had been scheduled due to the absence of the trial magistrate.

According to the Court Clerk, the Makindye Court Chief Magistrate Sarah Ann Basemera is away for a workshop and no next appearance date has been given.

Onebe, a 63-year senior accountant is alleged to have murdered his wife Immaculate Onebe at their home in Makindye Division’s Mawanga Zone, Buziga.

He is jointly charged with 26-year old Bonny Oriekot, a security guard attached to Pentagon Security Company, owned by Onebe and his deceased wife.

Prosecution led by Lydia Nakato alleges that in January 2021 Onebe with malice aforethought murdered his wife and dumped her body in a septic tank at their home where it was recovered by police.

He is currently on remand at Kitalya government prison.