The United Nations Resident Coordinator has expressed worry over the slow pace of implementing Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by developing countries, including Uganda.

Susan Namondo says only 12% of the SDGs indicators are on track across the 193 countries where they are being implemented.

She says that 30% of these have achieved any upward movement and if no proper guidance is given, many countries will fail on the 2030 target.

“Here in Uganda, the national poverty headcount has remained higher with 19% registered in 2012 – 2013. The world is back to hunger levels last seen in 2005 as food prices remain higher in many countries,” Namondo said.

She made the remarks at the second Uganda annual SDG review conference in Kampala, where she gave a keynote address representing the 29 United Nations agencies in Uganda.