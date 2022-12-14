A new study indicates that only 2% of Ugandan adolescents have the ability to solve some of their daily life problems.

The study was conducted by Assessment of Life Skills and Values (LiVE) an Initiative of the Region Education Learning Initiative, a consortium of Education Institutions in Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania targeting adolescents aged 13-17.

Dr. Mary Goreti Nakabugo, the Executive Director of UWEZO says it is important to equip all children with life skills and values to be able to identify multiple approaches to solving problems.

She says the education system should not only focus on teaching learners to pass exams but also teach life skills and values.

Nakabugo says in addition to problem-solving, the study also targeted two other life skills of; collaboration, self-awareness, and one value of respect.

The study indicates that Ugandans have for long been known to be among the most respectful people in the region.

However, in the study, only 9% of Ugandan adolescents express high respect for others.