By Benjamin Jumbe

The government has maintained that it is aware of only 17 Ugandans who traveled officially to Afghanistan.

This comes from the foreign affairs state minister in charge of regional affairs John Mulimba a day after the country received the first batch of 51 Afghan evacuees.

Addressing journalists in Kampala, the minister said out of the 17 Ugandans, 15 were working with international organizations and some were evacuated by Britain while 5 others working with US agencies refused to leave.

He however says only two Ugandans remain held up with plans underway to have them returned to Uganda.

The minister now calls on anyone who could be having a relative stuck in Afghanistan to reach out to the ministry and give them the details.