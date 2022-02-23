By Ritah Kemigisa

DP president Nobert Mao has spoken out about his latest Twitter outburst saying it is grounded on his passion for honesty and for the need to allow good democracy to prevail.

Mao has since declared a two-year one-man war on Twitter in which he claims he is determined to cleanse the politics of Uganda and to reorganize multi-party democracy.

Speaking on Twitter spaces last evening, Mao also rubbished reports that he is being funded by the ruling government for his current utterances saying he stands by his statements and is only backed by God for protection.

Mao meanwhile says he is used to people calling him a mole and is thus not intimated and vows to continue exposing more of the controversies in the opposition.

He however says he fully associates himself with the people of Uganda who are divided and are afraid of the future.