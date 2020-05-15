The Captain of Uganda Cranes, Denis Onyango has revealed his post-COVID-19 resolutions which will mainly include learning new things and discovering himself.

While speaking to KFM on D’Mighty Breakfast show, Onyango said he is using this period to understand how life goes on when we get into such situations.

“I think we should call this the New Corona Resolutions, trying to do something new, learn to do new stuff, understand how life moves when things like this happen, trying to know yourself because this coronavirus has brought new aspects,” he said.

Onyango says that during this period, he has learnt that he needs to understand his children and family members, something he is going to continue doing. He has also asked people to use this period to learn how to live life the right way.

“I want to do things the right way and not to rush in the world we are in. Not to do things because you are living life,” he said.

He adds that he will also use the post corona period to try and get more trophies and inspire youngsters.

Onyango who celebrates his 35th birthday today has revealed that in the past 35 years, the biggest highlights in his life have been having responsibilities.

“It is difficult to develop if you have no responsibilities around you. There are things that I do and I ask myself if this is the Dennis I have always known?”

Onyango, who is currently staying in South Africa has revealed that the country has moved from the lockdown of numbers to the lockdown of levels. Currently, they are on level 4.

“Life is getting back to normal but I think soon we will be moving into levels where new things are being opened and we hope sports will be opened as well. I have seen that in Kampala it’s quite challenging, the only people who are allowed to move are the truck drivers,” he said.

Onyango adds that this lockdown has shown people that money is nothing.

“The people that you think that are not important in life are the essential workers. Those are the people that have been told to go out anytime because they sell in the market. You people that are important now are the ones at the radio stations. The billionaires are not important at the moment, everyone has a role to play. Let us respect each other,” he said.

Onyango has asked the Ugandan government to ease the lockdown and also encouraged the public to follow the guidelines that have been put in place.