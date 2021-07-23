By Anthony Wesaka More by this Author

As the count down to the end of the second lockdown nears, former presidential candidate, Joseph Kabuleta, has urged President Museveni to open up the country and not even wait for all the 42 days to elapse next week.

Mr Kabuleta reasoned that the current second lockdown that was intended to curb on the rising number of Covid-19 infections and deaths of the second wave, has instead been a death sentence to many citizens.

He explained that many people are dying of the effects of the Covid-19 lockdown than the virus itself.

“We are going to continue to pass a death sentence to many Ugandans who are non-essential workers and poor just because there is something called Covid-19 which kills important people. The effects of these 42 days’ lockdown, might take 10 years to recover,” Mr Kabuleta lamented while appearing on a sister station, NTV Uganda on Tuesday.

He added: “I don’t think the President should wait for the 42 days to end, he should open up now. Many countries are opening up including the UK that opened up on Monday this week. They have realised that they have to live with Covid-19 just like any other pandemic.”

Explaining the effects of the ongoing lockdown, the former presidential candidate claimed many people have been shot dead, an average of 10 per day, while others have succumbed to hunger citing the latest victim, Thomas Katongole, a resident of Mityana District who collapsed and died while on his way to a food distribution point by the area MP, Francis Zaake. He also added that pregnant mothers dying due to lack of transport to access medical care.

Read more: https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/news/national/open-up-country-before-42-days-elapse-kabuleta–3483302