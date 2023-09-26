By Karim Muyobo

Tororo district Woman Member of Parliament Sarah Opendi is set to introduce the Marriage Bill, 2022, which seeks to reform and consolidate the laws relating to marriage, separation and divorce. She said this Bill will also provide for the types of recognised marriages in the country, marital rights and duties.

Speaking to the media during a consultative meeting with MPs and FIDA Uganda yesterday, Ms Opendi said they have a final draft and they are seeking the certificate of financial implications before the Bill is presented to Parliament.

“We are going to have a final draft. I should be able to present this Bill for the first reading in Parliament in the next one or two months. Marriage takes place in communities but most of the marriages are not registered. We want to have formal registration of all marriages. The Bill intends to create order in the society and also ensure that marriage takes place in an organised way,” Ms Opendi said.

She added that the Bill specifically deals with marriage as required by Article 31(3) of the Constitution, forms of marriage, solemnisation of marriage, prohibited degrees of relations for marriage, conditions for polygamy, and marriage gifts, among other elements.

“People should give notice and have these marriages registered at the subcounty level. We want to ensure that the marriage laws in the country are in line with the 1995 Constitution. Most of these laws were enacted more than 100 years ago,” she said.

Ms Opendi said the Bill also guides the spouses on how to agree on property owned by both and those individually owned.