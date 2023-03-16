By Mike Sebalu

Operation Shujaa joint forces have put out of action five suspected ADF terrorists in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

The forces were also able to recover 4 submachine guns, 2 improvised explosive devices, and one walkie-talkie.

According to Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) Operation Shujaa spokesperson, Maj. Bilal Katamba, the fighting took place in Kazinga area, located 4 kilo metres north of Kyabbi along Bulasi Kainama road in Ituri province.

Katamba further advised all ADF fighters still in the jungles to surrender to the nearest detaches or any government administrative centre for safety.