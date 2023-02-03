The commander of operation Shujaa, Maj. Gen. Dick Olum has assured the Congolese nationals that Uganda won’t stop the operation until there is total peace in the region.

Operation Shujaa was launched in November 2021, in order to dismantle the operations of the Allied Defense Forces (ADF) occupying the eastern side of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

According to reports, UPDF has been able to conquer some of the enemy strongholds and also killed hundreds.

While on the routine visit of the troops in areas of North Kivu and Busiyo among others, Maj. Gen. Olum told the youth who had deserted their homes in fear of being recruited into the rebel group, that UPDF will continue pursuing the ADF until there’s total peace in the region.

This was revealed by Major Bilaal Katamba, UPDF’s first Division spokesperson.