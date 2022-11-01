The Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) has revealed that the raging fighting in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has not in any way affected the ongoing Operation Shujaa.

Speaking on the KFM’s Hotseat show last evening, the UPDF spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Felix Kulayigye said the UPDF is operating in Ituri province which is far from the war in Bunagana and North Kivu in the Rusthuru area.

According to Brig. Gen. Kulayigye, much as the ADF rebels whom they are pursuing are scattered all over the DRC, they remain on the lookout not to get mixed up and sacked into the renewed fighting in eastern DR Congo.

Kulayigye also told KFM that the UPDF contingent is more than ready to deploy under the EAC regional standby force in case they are called upon.

He meanwhile warns that fighting in eastern Congo will not end as long as the identity problem is not addressed.