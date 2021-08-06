By Ritah Kemigisa

The Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) has dismissed allegations that it’s giving out billions of money to musicians and artists in the entertainment industry as covid-19 relief support.

This comes after reports on social media have shown that the Chief coordinator of the Operation, Gen Salim Saleh is meeting and giving out money to several artists.

Maj. Kiconco Tabaro, the operation’s spokesperson, says they have not released any money.

He adds that if they are to carry out any operations requiring resource mobilization and disbursement, they have clearly defined processes and protocols as spelt out In the Public Finance Management Act.

Maj Tabaro meanwhile says in response to the covid-19 crisis, they have only been carrying out and providing mindset change and educational training to build the capacity of artists and also equip them with the necessary skills to handle such shocks in the future.

“Most artists in Uganda belong in the informal sector that is subsistence in nature. In other words, they live from hand to mouth on the daily incomes they earn from their activities. As an institution whose mandate and centre of gravity is that demographic, we have found it appropriate that we engage our colleagues in the entertainment industry to deal with this crisis we are all facing as a nation and also to forge ways to prevent such vulnerability in the future,” said Maj Tabaro.