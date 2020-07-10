

By Benjamin Jumbe

The joint security team has renewed calls to all Ugandans to play their part in protecting themselves from COVID-19.

This comes at a time the World Health Organisation is warning of escalating cases globally, now standing at reaching 12.3m.

Addressing the media in Kampala, police spokesperson Fred Enanga has said that many Ugandans have relaxed and are no longer following the set health guidelines to protect themselves.

He says weekend operations against all those violating the directives and health guidelines are to continue.

He cautions members of the public against attending weekend house parties and attending weddings in big numbers in defiance of the directive on social distancing.