No unregistered boda boda rider in Kampala will be allowed to access the city come Monday, September 19.

This has been revealed by the Minister for Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs, Minsa Kabanda as the registration exercise closes today.

The minister notes that registered riders will be trained afresh and given new driving licenses. She maintains that there will be no further extension for registration after the expiry of today’s deadline.

“We are going to work on those who have registered; gazetting of the stages, putting in the security code, and giving them jackets to put on. We shall work on those who are trained and have registered with us, “Kabanda told journalists on Friday.

She explained that by last evening, a total of 35,000 boda boda riders had been registered.