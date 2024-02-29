The Minister for Karamoja Affairs Mary Gorreti Kitutu Kimono is this morning expected to appear before the Anti-Corruption Court in Kampala to answer to the new corruption-related offences.

Kitutu is expected to take plea to fresh charges of causing a financial loss of Shs1.5 billion to government by failing to conduct peace-building activities in Karamoja sub-region.

The minister is jointly charged with Geoffrey Seremba, the accounting officer in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) and Magezi Deogratius; under secretary and head of department pacification and development program and Ms Tracy Atuhairwe, an accountant from the OPM.

Prosecution states that between February and June 2022 while performing her duties as a minister for Karamoja Affairs, Kitutu failed to conduct peace-building activities in Karamoja which led to the loss of Shs1.5 billion.

Seremba and Magezi are accused of illicitly obtaining benefits by authorizing payment of Shs2.2 billion to various staff for peace-building activities without taking due diligence.

They are expected to appear before grade one magistrate Christopher Opit.