Seven officials from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) have been arraigned before the Anti-Corruption Court in Kampala on charges of stealing over Shs11 billion that was meant for peace initiative activities in Karamoja sub-region.

According to court, the suspects are; Geoffrey Seremba (accounting officer), Deogratious Musigazi (the head of department Pacification and Development Programme), as well as Secretaries; Abaho Josua, Barbra Asasira, and Samuel Ofungi.

Others are; Economist and programme officer Peter Amodoi, and Asst commissioner programmes Emmy Tonny Ameny.

They have been charged with twelve counts including abuse of office, causing financial loss, and embezzlement.

Prosecution states that between February and June last year, while performing their respective duties in the Office of the Prime Minister, Seremba approved payment of monies to various staff without any proper work plan nor genuine activities to be carried out knowing that this act will cause financial loss to government.

It is stated that some of the stolen money was meant for coordinating various peace-building activities in the Karamoja sub-region which were never conducted and thus the suspects failed to account for the same.

The said money was allegedly taken by the suspects in installments (peace meals) of Shs4.4 billion with secretaries stealing between Shs2.2 billion and Shs25 million.

They appeared before Chief Magistrate Joan Aciro.