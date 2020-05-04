Four officials of the Office of the Prime Minister accused of hiking prices of Covid-19 relief food have been released on bail by Buganda Road court grade one magistrate Doreen Karungi.

Each has been granted a cash bail of Shs3m on grounds that they have a right to apply for bail, the presumption of innocence and that they have substantial sureties who will ensure their return to court whenever needed.

They have also been ordered to deposit their passports before the court and each surety ordered to execute a non-cash bond of Shs 2m

The accused officials who have been on remand at Kitalya and Kigo prisons since April 14th 2020, are Permanent Secretary Christine Guwatudde Kintu, Under Secretary Joel Wanjala, Martin Owor; a commissioner in-charge of relief and disaster preparedness and Henery Lutimba Kyeyune, the head of procurement in the OPM.