The Office of the Prime minister together with police have opened a probe into those who were fatally injured by stray bullet during violent protests by NUP supporters who protesting the arrest of NUP leader Robert Kyagulanyi in Luuka on November 19th.

This comes hours after President Museveni ordered for an investigation into those who lost lives due to stray bullets fired during the 18th, 19th November demonstrations.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga says the OPM and some Kampala officials are working to establish a full list of contacts of the victims that will soon be released.

He says their forensic team has collected several bullets and cartridges from the crime scenes for examination.

According to police statistics, out of the 54 people who died during the riots, 20 people were killed by stray bullets.