BY AMBROSE MUSASIZI

Government spokesperson Ofwono Opondo has hit back at a catholic priest who has criticized the ruling NRM government in a video clip that has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Fr Richard Mugisha, attached to Bisanje Parish in Masaka Diocese rallies Ugandans to vote for change in the forthcoming general elections, saying the current government has overstayed its welcome.

The youthful priest attacks top government officials for not prioritizing issues affecting Ugandans but instead focusing on self-enrichment.

However, Opondo says Fr Mugisha is free to express his views on everything that he wants, but risks dividing the flock he is preaching to.

He advises Fr Mugisha to officially declare his interests in active politics, insisting that the NRM government is still around since it is a mass party.