The opposition have rejected a government statement presented by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja on the persistent abductions and missing persons in the country.

Convening a high-level meeting between the ministers and the opposition this week, Nabbanja only accounted for five missing persons as opposed to the 25 members that the opposition tabled.

Addressing journalists at parliament on Friday, the shadow defence minister, Jonathan Odur said the statement was too casual and insensitive, tasking government to be fair and considerate when dealing with this issue since many families remain aggrieved.

It is from this that Odur has accused the prime minister and government of being dishonest especially by her denials during formal meetings.

Odur claims the prime minister has taken to the corridors of parliament to confirm that some of the people who she calls notorious criminals are in the state’s detention giving an example of John Bosco Kibalama.

“We have considered the response by government delivered through the Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja on the questions of abductions, illegal detentions, and murders of Ugandans over the last six months. We find her statement very casual and therefore we have decided to reject it, dismiss it, and to call on the government to be sensitive, responsive, and concerned about the fate of families of Ugandans who have been abducted,” Odur said.