By Prossy Kisakye

The opposition in parliament has advised the government to look keenly into the 2022/23 national Budget and reduce unnecessary spending to get funds for the striking Arts teachers.

Addressing a press conference at parliament, Mawogola south area Member of Parliament Gorret Namugga said that there are areas in the budget where the opposition advised the government to reduce the budget to increase the salaries of civil servants including arts teachers.

Mityana district woman Member of Parliament who also doubles as the opposition spokesperson Joyce Bagala Ntwatwa said that the government should use the meetings with the teachers to address the problem of salary disparities among civil servants which is increasingly becoming a problem to the nation.

Luweero district woman Member of Parliament who is also the shadow education minister Brenda Nabukenya noted that the lack of political will of the government to address the plight of teachers is costing the future of the country’s young generation.