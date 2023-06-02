Makerere University law don, Prof Joe Oloka Onyango has warned Ugandans and the opposition not to wait for a government constitutional Review Commission.

Speaking at the ongoing opposition MPs retreat in Munyoyo Prof Onyango, advised the opposition to take charge and spearhead the reforms.

He was discussing a paper titled “How Does Legislature and courts safeguard the Constitution; lessons from Kenya from 2010 to 2022”, presented by Juma Owiti, a Kenyan human rights and governance lawyer.

Prof Onyango however says the process should involve all stakeholders from the grassroots level to the academic and MPs themselves.

“We can’t wait for the state to bring manners to our table, we must design our own. We must force this process ourselves, we must take it over,” Onyango said.

He says the opposition MPs should not be intimidated by their small numbers, adding that they have the power to keep the government in check.

Prof Onyango meanwhile advises those fronting for a constitutional review to ensure they make reforms that favor all Ugandans and not just individuals.