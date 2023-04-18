The opposition in parliament has mounted pressure on the government to rescue Ugandans trapped in Khartoum, Sudan where fights erupted over the weekend following long-drawn-out political tensions.

After months of tension in the neighboring country, fighting erupted two days ago between the army and a powerful paramilitary force known as the Rapid Support Forces which has led to over 100 deaths and thousands injured.

Speaking to the media at parliament led by the shadow minister of Foreign affairs Muwada Nkunyingi, opposition MPs urged government to rescue trapped Ugandans before the situation worsens.

Legislators noted that they have received several distress calls from Ugandans who are currently stranded in the battlefield. The opposition blames the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for failure to issue timely travel advice to Ugandans.

However, Dr. Rashid Yahya Semuddu, Uganda’s Ambassador to Khartoum has assured the public that all Ugandans in Khartoum are safe despite crossfire.