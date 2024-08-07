Parliament spokesperson Mr Chris Obore has described plans by the opposition to boycott the regional Parliamentary sittings as a political stunt.

In May this year, Speaker Anita Among announced plans to hold sittings in four different regions in Uganda.

According to Among, the move offers an opportunity to witness firsthand the challenges bedeviling the common person across the country

Meanwhile, opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) this week distanced themselves from the said regional Parliamentary sittings, describing the Shs20 billion budgeted for this purpose as a waste of taxpayers’ money, given that each sitting is expected to cost around Shs5 billion.

“It is also a popularity stunt for members to say that because of Gulu, they are going to boycott allowances. That’s not the way to go as leaders and I would personally request them to always go slow while talking about their own emoluments and remuneration in parliament because citizens could ask them to go further and boycott salaries and fuel” Obore said.

Speaking to journalists at Parliament, Obore said some MPs are so used to living in Kampala that sitting in Gulu will remind them of reality.