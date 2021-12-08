By Ritah Kemigisa

The Leader of Opposition in parliament Mathias Mpuuga has welcomed the sanctions against the Chief of Military Intelligence Maj Gen Abel Kandiho by the US government.

On Tuesday, the UPDF spokesperson Brig Gen Flavia Byekwaso issued a statement criticizing the US government for making a decision without consulting them.

The US has accused Kandiho and other CMI officers of arresting, detaining and physically abusing persons in Uganda.

Mpuuga says the sanctions send a strong message to other security chiefs who misuse their offices to cause suffering to Ugandans because of their political beliefs.

He says the targeted sanctions should be extended to other duty bearers implicated in killings and kidnaps that were witnessed before, during and after the 2021 elections.

Mpuuga however says the final ends of justice shall be served when the perpetrators are prosecuted and victims compensated.

Meanwhile, Maj Gen Kandiho has since told the daily monitor that he is not bothered by the so-called sanctions.

He says he has no business in the USA and that he is concentrating on his work given the fact that there are many threats in the region and thus will not allow it to be diverted.