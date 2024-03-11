The shadow cabinet has resolved to write to the Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among, asking her to urgently convene a Parliamentary Service Commission meeting to address allegations of corruption that have tainted the image of the Legislature in the recent past.

The Commission was established by Article 87A of the Constitution to appoint, promote and exercise disciplinary control over persons holding public office in Parliament among others.

Addressing journalists at Parliament on Monday afternoon, the Leader of Opposition Mr Joel Ssenyonyi said through the commission meeting, they will be in position to get answers to all the purported legally unexplained expenditures.

“I have written to the Speaker asking her to convene a Commission meeting and we get answers to all of these various expenditures,” Ssenyonyi said.