A motion seeking to censure the Security minister, Gen Jim Muhwezi, has collapsed following the failure of Opposition lawmakers to collect the required 176 signatures.
By the close of business yesterday, the Opposition had only managed to collect 88 signatures from various legislators, Mr Mathias Mpuuga, the Leader of Opposition in Parliament, notified journalists.
“We have not mastered the required signatures which would have been 176, and therefore, it makes the censure motion proceedings not available to us,” Mr Mpuuga said.
