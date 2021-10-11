By Ritah Kemigisa

Political analysts are advising the opposition to come up with new ideas that can solve the common challenges affecting Ugandans and not changing names of pressure groups.

Last week, some members of the opposition launched a new pressure group dubbed “People’s Front for Transition” (PFT) that seeks to overthrow President Museveni, come 2026.

The front has since named former FDC president Dr. Besigye as its chairman and deputized by the Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago.

A number of Opposition MPs have however expressed mixed reactions on whether to join the front.

Speaking to KFM, Ambassador Harold Acemah says unless the opposition has genuine desire to unite, the pressure group will not stand the test of time.