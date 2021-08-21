Opposition Chief Whip, Mr John Baptist Nambeshe early Saturday survived what he described as a ‘‘horrible accident.’’

The Eastern opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party Deputy President told Daily Monitor in an interview that the accident was severe but no one died.

‘‘Some of the doors of my car cannot even open. Word and suspicion has it that the accident was a set up. It was not fatal but the one who knocked me and horribly hit my car got seriously injured,’’ he told Daily Monitor on phone.

The legislator said the misfortune occurred at Mbiiko, near the Nile Bridge, Njeru Municipality- in a place formerly part of Buikwe District.

‘‘I was going to my constituency (Manjiya County, Bududa District) as it is my routine to go there especially on weekends to perform my duties,’’ he said.

However, Mr Nambeshe told Daily Monitor that he was ‘‘feeling okay’’ but he’s been urged to ‘‘seek medical attention.’’

