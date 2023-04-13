By Mike Sebalu

The shadow cabinet has condemned the continued attack on journalists by police as they carry out their work.

On Tuesday, a team of journalists was pepper-sprayed by police officers led by Yeeko Ogwal as they covered the medical pre-interns’ demonstration in Mulago, Kampala.

The attack was commanded by Assistant Superintendent of Police Kamulya who was captured on Camera.

The shadow minister for information Joyce Bagala says the attacks not only threaten journalists but also sabotage the free flow of information in the country.

She says the IGP Martins Okoth Ochola should be ashamed and embarrassed, further urging him to take action against his errant officers

“There have always been several reported incidents of police brutality against journalists during protests. These actions are not only threatening journalists but also the free flow of information, which is vital in a free and democratic society guaranteed by the constitution of Uganda,” Bagala told KFM.

She has asked police and other security agencies to provide the necessary security for journalists and all Ugandans as they investigate and prosecute the culprits.

Journalists have since threatened to protest against police brutality next week.