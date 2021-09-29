By Ritah Kemigisa

Opposition Members of parliament have condemned the proposal by President Museveni to amend the constitution and scrap bail for suspected capital offenders.

Addressing journalists at parliament, the Bugiri Municipality MP Asuman Basalirwa, says they are opposed to any moves that seek to remove bail from the law books.

Basalirwa says the current provisions on bail are sufficient enough and are in line with his concern for capital offenders since the law clearly outlines conditions to deny or award bail to an applicant.

He adds that scrapping bail not only violates international but also national obligations.

Basalirwa meanwhile says removing bail will not in any way address the criminality and corruption problem in the country.

NRM MPs yesterday rejected the proposal that anyone can fall victim while meeting the president.

The president has since given the MPS 14 days to consult further about the subject and report to him.