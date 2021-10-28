By Arthur Arnold Wadero Opposition leadership in Parliament has tasked President Museveni to outline and update the country on the successes so far of the 10-point program drawn in 2018 to fight insecurity.

The Leader of Opposition, Mr Mathias Mpuuga, while addressing journalists at Parliament on Wednesday on the matters concerning the security situation in the country, insisted government owes the public accountability since the measures were drawn and budgeted for thus costing taxpayers’ money.

“We want to demand of him to come and offer a scorecard as to how those measures he so proposed have so far moved because those measures were followed were followed by a request in the budget to fund that security,” Mr Mpuuga said.

