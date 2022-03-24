By Ritah Kemigisa

The opposition caucus has this afternoon endorsed FDC’s Moses Okot Junior to contest as its flag bearer in the race for the next deputy speaker of the 11th parliament.

Okot will now face off with NRM’s Thomas Tayebwa who has been endorsed unopposed this afternoon by the NRM caucus.

The development has been confirmed by the Shadow minister of information Joyce Bagala.

Okot has also been endorsed unopposed after Kampala woman MP Shamim Malende withdrew from the race.

The seat for the deputy speaker will need to be filled once the incumbent Anita Among who has decided to stand for speaker emerges winner tomorrow.

The law does not require her to resign from her position if she to run for another position.

Among will face off with the opposition flag bearer Asuman Basalirwa in the speakership election that will be held tomorrow at Kololo ceremonial grounds.

Government has since revealed that the deceased speaker Jacob Oulanyah will be buried after the election of a new speaker.

Article 82 (4) provides that subject to clause (4) of article 81 of the constitution that “no business shall be transacted in parliament other than an election to the office of the speaker at any time that office is vacant.”