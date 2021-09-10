By AFP

A Rwanda University teacher and well-known opposition figure was arrested on Thursday on rape accusations, police said.

Former Kigali journalism school lecturer Christopher Kayumba faces allegations from several people, including a former student, according to the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB).

“Today, RIB arrested Dr Christopher Kayumba after a period of investigating him for allegations of coercion and sexual misconduct reported by various people,” a statement said.

The case was being referred to the prosecution, it added.

Kayumba, 48, runs an online newspaper called “The Chronicles” and set up a political party in opposition to President Paul Kagame in March.

Shortly afterwards, allegations of rape surfaced against him on social networks and he denied them.