The opposition has fronted the Bugiri Municipality MP, Asuman Basalirwa as the opposition flag bearer in the Speaker’s race.

Basalirwa got 49 votes against Jonathan Odur’s 20 votes.

FDC and Kioga North MP Okot Bitek has been fronted as the opposition candidate for Deputy Speakership after Kampala Woman MP, Shamim Malende stepped down.

Yesterday, National Resistance Movement (NRM) top organ, Central Executive Committee (CEC), endorsed Ms Anita Among, the Bukedea Woman MP and deputy speaker, to contest as the party’s flag bearer in the race for Speaker of the 11th Parliament.

The position of Speaker fell vacant last Sunday, following the death of Oulanyah in a hospital in Seattle, America.