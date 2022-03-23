Opposition political parties in Parliament have indicated that they have fronted Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda for the impending Speaker race to replace fallen Jacob Oulanyah.

They have also ring-fenced the deputy speaker slot for Bugiri Municipality MP Asumani Basalirwa in case the position falls vacant when the current office bearer, Ms Anita Among, is approved by the Central Executive Committee of the ruling party to run for speakership.

Sources that attended the meeting yesterday told Daily Monitor that Mr Yusuf Nsibambi, who run for the Deputy Speaker last year, opted out of the race, giving lee-way to Mr Basalirwa who had earlier expressed his intentions to stand for the position.

Read more: https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/news/national/opposition-fronts-ssemujju-for-speaker-race-3757354