The opposition have given government 48 hours to arrest all officers who tortured Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake Butebi after his arrested on 19th April.

The shadow information Minister, Mukono municipality MP Betty Nambooze says that failure by government to act will prompt the opposition to institute private investigation for justice to prevail.

She was addressing a news conference from her home in Mukono.

The opposition has further appealed to all members of parliament to comply with court decision on the controversial Shs20 million to have the money taken to district task forces.