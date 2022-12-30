The opposition united forces of change in Uganda, are this morning set to hold end-of-year national prayers seeking God’s guidance in the coming year.

The prayers organized by the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) leaders and the leader of People’s Front for Transition, Dr. Col Kizza Besigye started this morning at 9 am at Sharing Hall, Nsambya. Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine of the National Unity Platform confirmed his attendance on Thursday evening.

The prayers come amidst cries of oppression targeting transition democratic seeking forces in the country in the concluding year, 2022.

The opposition has always been quoted complaining about unfair treatment from the ruling government, rampant abductions, arrests, and detention of politicians as well as their supporters, among other issues.